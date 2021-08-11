Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $623.39. 9,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,798. The stock has a market cap of $296.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $585.52. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $634.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

