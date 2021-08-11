Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $8.66 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,550 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after purchasing an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,893 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,639 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

