Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. 14,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

