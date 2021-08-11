Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. 14,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
