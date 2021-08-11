MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after buying an additional 452,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

