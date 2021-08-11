International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.

Shares of INSW stock remained flat at $$16.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $454.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $105,465. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

