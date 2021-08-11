Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

MSBI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,065. The firm has a market cap of $562.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

