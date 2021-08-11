Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Plans $0.07 Semi-Annual Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

DPUKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

