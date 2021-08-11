JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,066.40 ($13.93). The company had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,038.41. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 770.40 ($10.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,066.70 ($13.94).

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

