Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.50

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 42.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 62.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.