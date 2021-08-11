MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.79 million.

MGP Ingredients stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

MGPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $211,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,967 shares of company stock valued at $485,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

