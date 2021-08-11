Westwater Resources (WWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:WWR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,241. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.