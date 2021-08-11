Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$61.76 and last traded at C$61.79. 50,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 534,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.89.

Get Metro alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.