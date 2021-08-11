SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.23. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 39,309 shares changing hands.

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.73.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

