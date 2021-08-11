Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Hold

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.79. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,598. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TTEC has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock worth $3,294,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TTEC by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

