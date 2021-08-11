ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Get ThredUp alerts:

TDUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,800. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThredUp (TDUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.