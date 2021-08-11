Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $17.60

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $19.07. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The company has a market cap of $762.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,343,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

