Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $17.18

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $17.83. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 164,109 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

