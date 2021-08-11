Origin Sport Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $59,467.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00028020 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00033807 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

