Arden Trust Co Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.98. 1,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,835. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

