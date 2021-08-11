iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,305 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $80.83. 154,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,652,041. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.