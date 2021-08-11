Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Achieves Market Cap of $56.51 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $56.51 million and approximately $23.72 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $12.96 or 0.00027971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00307492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00036772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,359,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.