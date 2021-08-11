West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stake Cut by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,465 shares during the quarter. West Fraser Timber accounts for about 2.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.50% of West Fraser Timber worth $51,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $26,052,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $527,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $2,282,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE:WFG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.02. 2,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.2068 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.