CBC.network (CBC) Price Tops $0.0621

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. CBC.network has a total market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $99,450.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CBC.network

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

