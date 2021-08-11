Addenda Capital Inc. Has $178.74 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 199,203 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 8.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $178,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,960,000 after purchasing an additional 458,754 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000,000 after purchasing an additional 444,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,812 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,990 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. 29,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,189. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.