Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Lennar by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lennar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

