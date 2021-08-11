Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Shares of XYL opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $130.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 104,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

