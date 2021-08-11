Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $198.65 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

