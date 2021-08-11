Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.15 Million

Brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post $311.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.30 million and the lowest is $311.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $348.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,567. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

