Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $506.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

