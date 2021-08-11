Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $178,000 in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. 669,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

