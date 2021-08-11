Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Target by 11.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.39. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $265.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

