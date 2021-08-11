iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,744 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 400,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 83,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. 20,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,282. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

