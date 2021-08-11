Arden Trust Co Has $6.14 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 273,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,216.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,977. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

