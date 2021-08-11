Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,346.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 496,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,720,000 after acquiring an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 181,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 37.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,669,265. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.