Astor Investment Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 191.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 268,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 176,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 73,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,176.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 151,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,632,000.

INDA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. 1,838,899 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.67.

