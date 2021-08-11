LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $378.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.