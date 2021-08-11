Field Trip Health (FTRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,277. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

