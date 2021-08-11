Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Issues Earnings Results

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

LFT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,459. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

LFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

