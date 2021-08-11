Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.85.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,200. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,162 shares of company stock worth $17,886,952. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.