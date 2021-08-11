Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,834 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

YUM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.78. 1,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,285. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,159 shares of company stock worth $5,129,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.