TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.29 ($30.93).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €28.40 ($33.41). The stock had a trading volume of 291,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a twelve month high of €28.89 ($33.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.