United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 230,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,296. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -12.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,889,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

