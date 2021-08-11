Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 418.60 ($5.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 401.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 31.32. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.