Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. 17,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.20. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

