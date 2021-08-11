Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. 4,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

