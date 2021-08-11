Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $11,407,800.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total value of $11,407,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,594,192.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MTD stock traded down $9.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1,506.14. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,270. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,535.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,406.01.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
