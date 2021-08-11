Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $11,407,800.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total value of $11,407,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,594,192.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $9.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1,506.14. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,270. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,535.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,406.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

