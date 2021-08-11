Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
CHI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. 110,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,217. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
