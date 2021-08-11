Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE NEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 21,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.