Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE NEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 21,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $17.65.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
