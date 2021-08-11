Zacks: Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,677. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 120.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after buying an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 97.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,068,000 after buying an additional 501,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 91.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 384,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 359,093 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

