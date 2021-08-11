Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE:GOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 237,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,812. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
